‘This was much needed for me’, Lakers assistant, former ‘Bows standout Phil Handy uses All-Star break for return to Hawai’i and recharge for second half of NBA season

With the NBA’s All-Star Weekend now in the rear-view the second half of the season gets started this weekend where University of Hawaii alum Phil Handy will attempt to help push the right buttons as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The former Rainbow Warriors guard who helped lead UH into the NCAA Tournament in the mid 1990’s has spent the last 11 years in the NBA, rising from player development into assistant. He incredibly went to six consecutive NBA Finals between 2015-2020 with three different teams winning titles with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors and the Lakers.

Before getting back to work with the purple and gold, Handy decided to recharge his batteries in the islands which as anticipated has provided a boost for the second half of the regular season.

“This was much needed for me. One, I needed some warm weather and two, I wanted to go somewhere comfortable and coming to Hawaii man, was just an easy choice. Quick flight from Los Angeles, it’s just always good to get back to some of my roots. Everybody else, they wanted to go to that cold weather. I said no way, I wanted to go somewhere tropical where I could be around some friends and family I haven’t seen in a while and it’s always a pleasure to be back on the island,” Handy told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

“Anytime I come back to the island the support has always been overwhelming. To come back here and tap into some friends and see some people I haven’t seen for years, that’s exactly what I needed to kind of get away from the game. Forget about different parts of the season but also understand that once this trip is over it’s time to go and make a strong push into the playoffs. This is exactly what I needed.”

Through 58 games the Lakers are four games under .500 and currently in ninth place of the western conference standings, batting for a top ten spit into the playoff play-in game. That means Handy’s seven year streak of reaching the NBA’s postseason is in danger. Having battling injuries and inconcinsinsies through the first part of the season, Handy does not lack confidence in the LeBron James led squad and there would be no reason to doubt the possibilities. Between Cleveland and Los Angeles, Handy and James have never missed the playoffs together and have won two NBA Finals championships.

“People think because I’ve been to so many Finals and I’ve had opportunities to win championships that I haven’t gone through losing seasons and I have. We had some losing seasons in Cleveland earlier in the year so I understand this part of it. This is nothing new to me. It’s nothing new to LeBron and some of the other guys on the team,” said Handy. “Really for us it’s about keeping the same mindset. Consistent work every day. We’ve had injuries. We’ve had a nucleus of new players coming in and everybody is still trying to figure everyone out but the injuries and COVID has definitely slowed us down a bit but we’re not looking to make excuses. It’s all about trying to figure out ways to finish the season strong and I think that’s the mindset of the team coming into the second half of the season.”

Regardless of how the season ends up, Handy will inevitably answer questions regarding his future. Over the last couple of years, Handy has been linked to head coaching vacancies in the NBA but has yet to take that next step. According to the 50 year old, he’s in no rush but if the opportunity presents itself, he will be ready.

“Everyday, I want to be my own GOAT (greatest of all time) and I really push that message in the sense of it doesn’t matter if I’m a head coach, assistant coach, player development coach. I just want to be the best version of myself every day. I want to be able to grow in whatever role I’m in and I always felt like organically if I’m pushing and doing the things that I need to do in the responsibilities that I have, then whatever is next is going to come. Being a head coach, if that’s what’s ready for me or what’s next for me next year, I’ll be ready for it but in the moment man, I’m always just trying to stay in the moment and do the best at my job that I can everyday and I feel like that’s where I grow the best.”

Handy and the Lakers get back to work on Friday against the Clippers at 5:00 pm HST. As always, you can watch all Lakers games in the islands on Spectrum Sports Net.