“This opportunity for our kids is big for our program, our state.” Nick Rolovich’s Rainbow Warriors set for conference title game on Saturday

Hawaii is one day away from facing off with 19th ranked Boise State in the Mountain West Championship game on Saturday at 11:00am Hawaii time. It will be a rematch of a 22 point Bronco win at Albertson Stadium less than three months ago.

The Rainbow Warriors arrived into town on Thursday night. They held a closed practice Friday morning on the blue turf. Later, representatives of each team came back to Albertson Stadium for the official press conference. The Rainbow Warriors, who are riding a four game winning streak, the longest winning run since 2010, made it very clear they are relishing the opportunity to claim a conference title against a longtime conference king.



“It’s an honor to be in the game,” said Rainbow Warriors head coach Nick Rolovich. “It’s an honor to play against Boise. They’ve been a beaming light of success in this conference and the WAC and again before that. To be able to be here, and play this game, and have this opportunity for our kids is big for our program, our state. I’m very thankful for the kids we have on our team. They’ve got a great mentality.”

“We just feel like the better we practice, it’s going to translate to the field,” said senior linebacker Solomon Matautia. “We know that they are a very tricky team to play against. They have great running backs, great receivers. They’re just all-around great on offense. So we just gotta come out, assignment sound and hopefully we won’t put up 59 points again. We just trust that the offense will do their part, we’ll do our best.”

The question at the top of everyone’s mind is: who will start at quarterback for Hawaii? That was not made clear on Friday. But junior quarterback Cole McDonald shared his thoughts on the situation.

“Whoever is out there, we’re going to do really good. We have that weird synapsis of having Chevan and myself,” remarked McDonald, showing off his grasp of scientific words. “Chevan’s a great athlete, great quarterback. Whoever’s in is going to fulfill that offense and bring that Hawaii football here and ball out.”

The Rainbow Warriors are going for the program’s fifth conference title in the history of the program, and first since winning the WAC back in 2010. Kickoff is set for Saturday at 11:00am Hawaii time. On television on ESPN.

