‘This is what you dream of’, Maui’s Kurt Suzuki prepares for first career World Series as Nationals await the American League champs

Celebrating a decade in the Major Leagues, Maui’s Kurt Suzuki will hit the field next Tuesday in the first World Series of his career.

Suzuki, and the Washington Nationals who completed a four game sweep of the Cardinals in the NLCS earlier this week, now await the winner of the American League Championship Series between the Astros and Yankees.

36-year old Baldwin graduate signed with the Nationals as a free-agent last winter, serving as his second stint with the team after enjoying a postseason run in D.C. In 2012-13.

Already with his name etched into the Hawaii Baseball record books as the state’s all-time home run king with 131, Suzuki also leads Hawaii-born players hits (1,317), doubles (275), and RBIs (682), but the former All-Star will now be looking to add World Series champion to the legendary resume.

“It’s unbelievable. Like you said, it’s been my whole career trying to get to this point, to be able to play for a World Series. I mean, this is what you dream of is this opportunity. All the spring training games, the practices, the sweat, the blood, the work, everything you do. The ups and downs, this is what you play for is to have a chance to win the World Series, snd it’s awesome,” Suzuki told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello on Thursday.

Suzuki, enjoyed World Series glory in college, leading Cal State Fullerton to the CWS title in 2004, but hoisting the hardware at the MLB level has always been on the top of the list for the Wailuku native, and when it came time to sign with a club in free-agency, selecting the Nats came with that goal in mind.

“One of the main goals this off-season was to sign with a team that I knew had a chance to win the World Series. That opportunity is always a goal of yours and whenever you sign with a team, especially in free agency you want that opportunity. Especially when you’re starting to get older like my age, your time is running out, so winning a World Series is definitely part of the process behind the decision.”

The Nationals will open the best of seven World Series on the road against either the Astros or Yankees on Tuesday. All games of the 115th Fall Classic will be televised locally on KHON2. Coverage for the series opener will begin at 1:30pm HST.

“I can’t wait. It’s exciting, but it’s also about taking care of business. I’ll be ready, the team will be ready. We don’t want to just show up. We worked this hard to end this season on top.”