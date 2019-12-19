‘This is my life’, Makaha’s Nainoa Dung looks to remain undefeated against Maui’s Zach Zane at Bellator 236 in Honolulu

Twelve months after earning a Bellator contract with a win at the organization’s debut event in the islands, Nainoa Dung of Makaha will step back inside the Bellator cage on Saturday against Wailuku native, Zach Zane on the main card of Bellator 236.

“I hear a lot of people say it, but this is my life. I really live it. I’m going out there not to be friends. I got nothing against him, this is just what it is. There’s a winner and a loser and I surely hate losing, so I’m. Print out there to get that win on Saturday night,” said Dung.

Dung, 20, will be gunning after a 3-0 start to his Bellator career against the veteran Zane who most recently fought on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series where he lost a decision to Justin Gonzalez back in February.

Following his open workouts at the Hilton Hawaiian Village in Waikiki on Wednesday, Dung admitted that he has grown since his victory over Kona Oliveira last December.

“That last time, I’m still young, but that was like a big stage, getting to fight in front of my fans, my family, my friends, even the doubters,” Dung told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. “That played a big role in heading into the fight. I felt like I was overthinking, overtraining , but this time I feel like we did everything right.”

“Just like with every fight each camp will carry over to the next and I’m growing. I see the changes in my body, I changed up my diet a little, eating a little bit cleaner. Growing up in Hawaii is a little tough, I love the Hawaiian food, but I take it day by day,” said Dung.

Bellator 236 will be headlined by Punahou graduate Ilima-Lei Macfarlane who will enter the bout with a career record of 10-0, most recently having defeated Veta Arteaga on April 27 at Bellator 220 via third-round TKO (doctor stoppage).

In addition to Macfarlane and Dung’s homecoming in Honolulu, Bellator is also bringing the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinals to town with A.J. McKee taking on Derek Campos in the co-main event of the evening.

BELLATOR 236 FIGHT CARD

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Kate Jackson

125 lbs

AJ McKee Jr. vs. Derek Campos

145 lbs

Juliana Velasquez vs. Bruna Ellen

125 lbs

Nainoa Dung vs. Zach Zane

155 lbs

Raufeon Stots vs. Cheyden Leialoha

135 lbs

Kiichi Kunimoto vs. Jason Jackson

170 lbs

Kai Kamaka III vs. Spencer Higa

145 lbs

S. Makana Lunasco vs. Kaylan Gorospe

135 lbs

Keoni Diggs vs. Scotty Hao

155 lbs

Nate Yoshimura vs. Chas Dunhour

125 lbs

Dustin Barca vs. Brandon Pieper

155 lbs

Ben Wilhelm vs. Ke’ali’i Kanekoa

170 lbs