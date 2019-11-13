‘This is my dream’, HBA’s Makua Marumoto signs with Rainbow Warrior Volleyball

Less than a year after accomplishing the goal of winning a state championship, Makua Marumoto has realized his biggest dream, by signing to play for the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team.

“This is my dream, my childhood dream realized because ever since I was a kid I’ve wanted to play for the University of Hawaii, represent my home and this is eight years of hard work in the making, so it’s been a really emotional day,” Marumoto told KHON2 Sports Reporter Ren Clayton.

The outside hitter of the 2019 HHSAA Division-II State Champions of Saint Francis, who will play out his senior season at the Hawaii Baptist Academy following the closure of the aforementioned Saints made his verbal commitment official on Wednesday morning as part of the Education 1st National Letter of Intent Signing Day Event at the Sheraton Waikiki.

“I am so excited. I think we have an opportunity with an amazing group of guys to win a national championship.”

Muramoto, who is a longtime member of the Spike-and-Serve Volleyball program with multiple national titles under his belt, will join the Rainbow Warriors who are enjoying monumental success in Manoa. The ‘Bows captured the programs first Big West Conference title a season ago, reaching the NCAA Tournament Championship game. One of the standouts from last seasons team that will be entering his senior season in 2020 is Maui’s Colton Cowell.

“Colton Cowell is a mentor or mine. If I can be half of what Colton is, I would be an amazing volleyball player. I am trying to work everyday as hard as I can to embody what he does. What he does in the weight room and in the classroom, how he studies volleyball is top notch in everything.”

Muramoto, gearing up for his senior campaign at HBA says that he is looking forward to the role that he has planned for him at UH, and is confident that he can contribute right away.”

“Where I come from I’m very proud of snd to play for the Rainbow Warriors, that’s everything. To play in the Stan in front of my family, I couldn’t be happier”

