Third leg of Aloha Swing moves to the Big Island for Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai

Tournament Preview
PGA TOUR Champions begins its 42nd season in 2022 at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. This limited-field event features winners of PGA TOUR Champions events over the past two years, as well as winners of senior major championships over the last five years, and several prominent sponsor exemptions. This will be the 26th consecutive year PGA TOUR Champions has competed on the Island of Hawaii.
Field Overview (as of 01/19/22):
- 6 members of the World Golf Hall of Fame
- Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, Bernhard Langer, Mark O’Meara, Vijay Singh, Tom Watson
- 493 combined victories across the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions
- 32 PGA TOUR winners with 287 total career victories
- 41 PGA TOUR Champions winners with 206 total career victories
- 18 with a PGA TOUR major title
- 21 with a PGA TOUR Champions major title
Players to Watch
- Bernhard Langer – The 64-year-old captured his record-extending sixth Charles Schwab Cup in November and returns to competition for the first time since offseason treatment on his left knee. Langer is a three-time winner of the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai (2009, 2014, 2017).
- Jim Furyk – The reigning Rookie of the Year finished No. 2 in the 2020-21 Charles Schwab Cup standings after posting three victories. In 26 starts on PGA TOUR Champions, Furyk has never finished outside of the top 20, earning 18 top-10s during his rookie campaign.
- Miguel Angel Jimenez – The two-time winner of the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai (2015, 2020) finished third in the Charles Schwab Cup standings last year. Jimenez has at least one win in each of his seven seasons in PGA TOUR Champions, including two-win seasons in each of the last three.
Storylines
- Former World No. 1 David Duval is making his PGA TOUR Champions debut this week after turning 50 on November 9. Duval won 13 times on the PGA TOUR and held the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking for 15 weeks in 1999. One of his four victories in 1999 came in Hawaii, when he won the Sentry Tournament of Champions by nine strokes.
- Scott McCarron will make his first start since the 2021 DICK’S Sporting Goods Open (July 2-4) after suffering a season-ending ankle injury. McCarron had two torn tendons in his left ankle and announced on July 7 that he was having surgery.
- Tom Watson returns to Hualalai for the 22nd time, playing in the Mitsubishi ElectricChampionship at Hualalai every year since 2001. The World Golf Hall of Fame member won this event in 2010.
- “Island Hoppers” Jim Furyk and Jerry Kelly are both in this week’s field after playing in last week’s Sony Open in Hawaii. Furyk, who opened with 8-under 62 at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, finished T42, while Kelly missed the cut.
- The 2020-21 PGA TOUR Champions Annual Awards Dinner was held on Tuesday night at Four Seasons Resort Hualalai.
- Charles Schwab Cup: Bernhard Langer
- Jack Nicklaus Award (Player of the Year): Bernhard Langer
- Arnold Palmer Award (Season Money Winner): Bernhard Langer
- Byron Nelson Award (Scoring Average): Jim Furyk
- Rookie of the Year: Jim Furyk
Tournament Notes
- Past Champions in the Field (7): Darren Clarke (2021), Miguel Angel Jimenez (2015, 2020), Tom Lehman (2019), Jerry Kelly (2018), Bernhard Langer (2009, 2014, 2017), Tom Watson (2010), Fred Funk (2008)
- Hall of Famers to win at Hualalai (5): Bernhard Langer (2009, 2014, 2017), Hale Irwin (1997, 2007), Larry Nelson (2001), Tom Kite (2002), Tom Watson (2010)
- Players to win in tournament debut at Hualalai (6): Darren Clarke (2021), Jerry Kelly (2018), Duffy Waldorf (2016), Miguel Ángel Jiménez (2015), Loren Roberts (2006), John Jacobs (1999)
- First-timers at Hualalai in 2022 (7): Steven Alker, Cameron Beckman, Alex Cejka, Stephen Dodd, David Duval, Rod Pampling, Dicky Pride
TV Coverage:
- Thursday: Golf Channel (2:00 – 5:00 p.m. HT)
- Friday: Golf Channel (2:00 – 5:00 p.m. HT)
- Saturday: Golf Channel (2:00 – 5:00 p.m. HT)