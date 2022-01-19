Third leg of Aloha Swing moves to the Big Island for Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The University of Hawaii (UH) is expediting the hiring of a football coach to replace Todd Graham, moving quickly to maximize a player recruiting window and shortening the usual university hiring timeline. Always Investigating has the details.

KHON2 also learned that while the hire will not be vetted in open committee, the athletics director is working with a group of advisers whom the university is declining to name before a hire is made. A new coach could be on board as soon as this week.