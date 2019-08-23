‘They’ll play for each other’, Rolovich encouraged by ‘Bows solidarity entering kickoff against Arizona

After months of anticipation, kickoff is just around the corner.

This Saturday, the University of Hawaii football team will play host to Arizona at Aloha Stadium to open the 2019 season, marking as the start to season four of the Nick Rolovich era.

Last season, in the return of the Run-N-Shoot offense, the ‘bows posted the ninth most potent passing attack n the country, finishing with eight wins and a second appearance in the Hawaii Bowl in three seasons.

But, perhaps any swagger that UH will hit the field with on Saturday won’t stem from statistics, but instead, a psyche of supreme solidarity.

“I think that they can win football games because they love each other, and they’ll play for each other. There’s not a lot of selfishness if any, I think the understanding of the offense really kind of breeds that unselfish feeling. I think that the defense had it mainly because of the leadership of the assistant coaches, Corey Batoon on down,” said Rolovich.

On defense, UH brings back the Mountain West Conference’s third most prolific pass-rusher in Kaimana Padello, under the watchful eye of defensive coordinator Corey Batoon.

“Coming in my freshman year, we got a lot of young guys and a lot of guys that didn’t understand what the tempo is, what’s expected. Coming off from last year, we had some great things but Coach Batoon, Coach Rolo, how can we build off of that? Everybody understands that we can win. So, it’s just that mentality of we can win, we put in the work, we know how to do it, we just got to go execute,” said Padello.

The Rainbow Warriors are currently listed as 11-point underdogs, and will kickoff against the Wildcats at 4:30pm at Aloha Stadium. Tickets are still available, and the game will be nationally televised on the CBS Sports Network.

“We have plenty evidence from last year of winning football games when we stayed together and believed in each other,” added Rolovich.