2023 was a year of triumph, tragedy, and yet another reminder of what makes Hawaii beautiful: The strength and resolve of its people.
As KHON2 looks back on the last 12 months, here are the biggest Hawaii sports moments of 2023:
All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station
Hawaii mixed martial arts prodigy Victoria Lee dies at 18
Kahuku wrestling teammates Dan Ige and Punahele Soriano become featured on the same UFC card for the first time
The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team raises its 2022 national championship banner, its second title in a row
University of Hawaii at Manoa athletics director David Matlin announces his retirement
Legendary Hawaii sportscaster Jim Leahey passes away
The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational occurs for the first time since 2016
Honolulu lifeguard Luke Shepardson miraculously wins The Eddie
After winning The Eddie, Luke Shepardson returns to work the following day
Hawaii football returns to run and shoot offense, begins spring practice early
Saint Louis, Kohala win HHSAA basketball championships
Hawaii men’s basketball falls in first round of Big West Tournament in overtime
Hawaii women’s basketball repeats as Big West Conference champion
UH women’s basketball team falls to eventual national champion LSU in NCAA Tournament
Hawaii football gains commitment from star quarterback
Max Holloway returns to win column with win over Arnold Allen in UFC Kansas City headliner
Hawaii’s Nick Herbig selected by Steelers in NFL Draft, joining brother, Nate, in Pittsburgh
Punahou’s Andrei Iosivas selected by Cincinnati Bengals
Keaau High School alum Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu drafted by Baltimore Ravens
Hawaii men’s volleyball honors iconic senior class
Hawaii men’s volleyball wins Big West Conference tournament
UH men’s volleyball star setter Jakob Thelle named AVCA Player of the Year
Hawaii men’s volleyball quest for three-peat falls short
UH baseball barely misses out on NCAA Tournament, Stone Miyao hits walk-off home run to end season
Pac-Five and Campbell win HHSAA softball championships
Kamehameha wins HHSAA baseball title
Punahou remarkably wins 10th straight HHSAA volleyball title
UH Board of Regents approves Craig Angelos as next UH-Manoa athletics director
David Matlin says goodbye to UH
Marcus Mariota awaits Eagles, Netflix debut
JJ Mandaquit starts at point guard guard for U.S. U16 team, earns gold medal
Allisen Corpuz wins U.S. Women’s Open
Deadly wildfires devastate Lahaina
Maui wildfires hit close to home for two UH football players
Former Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai pleads for Maui help
Punahou alumnus, Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn makes Maui field goal pledge ahead of NFL season
Waianae’s Max Holloway scores scintillating KO victory at UFC Fight Night 225, dedicates win to Maui
Maui’s college football players have big opening week
Maui prep football games canceled
MIL continuing to put athletic contests on hold
Lahainaluna football wins convincingly in emotional return
Hawaii football team lets opportunities slip away in season-opening loss at Vanderbilt
Mililani’s Dillon Gabriel leads Oklahoma to epic Red River Rivalry victory
Kahuku shocks defending national champion St. John Bosco
Kahuku community buzzing after historic win
Tua caps special weekend for Tagovailoa family with win
Kahuku skyrockets to No. 9 in MaxPreps rankings
Hawaii football falls to 2-7 as San Jose State and Chevan Cordeiro dominate
Mililani’s Angela Lee Pucci announces retirement from MMA
Wahine volleyball star Amber Igiede set for farewell
Hawaii women’s volleyball wins Big West Conference tournament with sweep over Long Beach State in championship match
Hawaii women’s volleyball wins NCAA Tournament opener over Iowa State
Hawaii women’s volleyball eliminated by Oregon in NCAA Tournament
No. 2 Mililani stuns No. 1 Kahuku in OIA championship game
With dazzling 2023 season, Mililani’s Kini McMillan takes home Cover2 Marcus Mariota Award
Purdue wins 2023 Maui Invitational
Kahuku wins HHSAA Open Division championship
Hawaii football defeats Colorado State in frantic finish
NASED project reaches crucial milestone
Hawaii kicker Matthew Shipley to enter transfer portal
Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager enters NCAA transfer portal
Former Hawaii kicker Matthew Shipley commits to Arkansas
Hawaii football signs prized quarterback recruit
Cordeiro set to conclude college career at home
Tagovailoa leads Dolphins to playoff berth
After portal episode, Brayden Schager returns to Hawaii football team with gratitude
Noel Coleman reaches rare 1,000-point mark for UH
Prior to College Football Playoff, Pearl City’s Zion Tupuola-Fetui fueled by late father’s belief