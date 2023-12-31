2023 was a year of triumph, tragedy, and yet another reminder of what makes Hawaii beautiful: The strength and resolve of its people.

As KHON2 looks back on the last 12 months, here are the biggest Hawaii sports moments of 2023:

Hawaii mixed martial arts prodigy Victoria Lee dies at 18

Kahuku wrestling teammates Dan Ige and Punahele Soriano become featured on the same UFC card for the first time

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team raises its 2022 national championship banner, its second title in a row

University of Hawaii at Manoa athletics director David Matlin announces his retirement

Legendary Hawaii sportscaster Jim Leahey passes away

The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational occurs for the first time since 2016

Honolulu lifeguard Luke Shepardson miraculously wins The Eddie

After winning The Eddie, Luke Shepardson returns to work the following day

Hawaii football returns to run and shoot offense, begins spring practice early

Saint Louis, Kohala win HHSAA basketball championships

Hawaii men’s basketball falls in first round of Big West Tournament in overtime

Hawaii women’s basketball repeats as Big West Conference champion

UH women’s basketball team falls to eventual national champion LSU in NCAA Tournament

Hawaii football gains commitment from star quarterback

Max Holloway returns to win column with win over Arnold Allen in UFC Kansas City headliner

Hawaii’s Nick Herbig selected by Steelers in NFL Draft, joining brother, Nate, in Pittsburgh

Punahou’s Andrei Iosivas selected by Cincinnati Bengals

Keaau High School alum Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu drafted by Baltimore Ravens

Hawaii men’s volleyball honors iconic senior class

Hawaii men’s volleyball wins Big West Conference tournament

UH men’s volleyball star setter Jakob Thelle named AVCA Player of the Year

Hawaii men’s volleyball quest for three-peat falls short

UH baseball barely misses out on NCAA Tournament, Stone Miyao hits walk-off home run to end season

Pac-Five and Campbell win HHSAA softball championships

Kamehameha wins HHSAA baseball title

Punahou remarkably wins 10th straight HHSAA volleyball title

UH Board of Regents approves Craig Angelos as next UH-Manoa athletics director

David Matlin says goodbye to UH

Marcus Mariota awaits Eagles, Netflix debut

JJ Mandaquit starts at point guard guard for U.S. U16 team, earns gold medal

Allisen Corpuz wins U.S. Women’s Open

Deadly wildfires devastate Lahaina

Maui wildfires hit close to home for two UH football players

Former Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai pleads for Maui help

Punahou alumnus, Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn makes Maui field goal pledge ahead of NFL season

Waianae’s Max Holloway scores scintillating KO victory at UFC Fight Night 225, dedicates win to Maui

Maui’s college football players have big opening week

Maui prep football games canceled

MIL continuing to put athletic contests on hold

Lahainaluna football wins convincingly in emotional return

Hawaii football team lets opportunities slip away in season-opening loss at Vanderbilt

Mililani’s Dillon Gabriel leads Oklahoma to epic Red River Rivalry victory

Kahuku shocks defending national champion St. John Bosco

Kahuku community buzzing after historic win

Tua caps special weekend for Tagovailoa family with win

Kahuku skyrockets to No. 9 in MaxPreps rankings

Hawaii football falls to 2-7 as San Jose State and Chevan Cordeiro dominate

Mililani’s Angela Lee Pucci announces retirement from MMA

Wahine volleyball star Amber Igiede set for farewell

Hawaii women’s volleyball wins Big West Conference tournament with sweep over Long Beach State in championship match

Hawaii women’s volleyball wins NCAA Tournament opener over Iowa State

Hawaii women’s volleyball eliminated by Oregon in NCAA Tournament

No. 2 Mililani stuns No. 1 Kahuku in OIA championship game

With dazzling 2023 season, Mililani’s Kini McMillan takes home Cover2 Marcus Mariota Award

Purdue wins 2023 Maui Invitational

Kahuku wins HHSAA Open Division championship

Hawaii football defeats Colorado State in frantic finish

NASED project reaches crucial milestone

Hawaii kicker Matthew Shipley to enter transfer portal

Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager enters NCAA transfer portal

Former Hawaii kicker Matthew Shipley commits to Arkansas

Hawaii football signs prized quarterback recruit

Cordeiro set to conclude college career at home

Tagovailoa leads Dolphins to playoff berth

After portal episode, Brayden Schager returns to Hawaii football team with gratitude

Noel Coleman reaches rare 1,000-point mark for UH

Prior to College Football Playoff, Pearl City’s Zion Tupuola-Fetui fueled by late father’s belief