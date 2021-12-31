As per KHON2 tradition, sports director Rob DeMello has produced and edited a video that looks back at the year in Hawaii sports.

2021 was as eventful a year as any in the Hawaii sports scene, with plenty fans across the island experiencing both tragedy and triumph.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The tragic death of University of Hawaii football legend Colt Brennan, the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team’s national title, and Carissa Moore’s historic surfing gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics are just a few of the highlights.

There was also the return of high school football after a COVID-induced hiatus in 2020, with Kapa’a, ‘Iolani and Kahuku taking home state titles. At the college level, the Hawaii football team’s internal drama led to a mass exodus of prominent players, including local standouts Chevan Cordeiro and Darius Muasau.

The 2021 recap montage is available for viewing above.