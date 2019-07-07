The World Cup is Oahu’s Sunshine Fontes’ ultimate goal

The United States is playing the Netherlands in the 2019 World Cup championship match bright and early Sunday morning. There’s one person who follows the World Cup with a much more vested interest than the average fan. That’s Pearl City grad soccer star Sunshine Fontes.

Sunshine has played on U17 and U15 US national teams in huge tournaments. She also has trained with the U20 team. Fontes is one of if not the best soccer player to ever come out of Hawaii and is about to start her freshman year at UCLA.

Fontes has been watching the World Cup since she was little; and with the track she’s on don’t surprised if you see her playing in front of the world sooner than later

“It’s really my ultimate goal to represent my country at the highest stage against the best countries in the world,” said Fontes who is home for the holiday weekend. “That’s been my goal since I was really young. Being the United States, we go into every tournament fighting and competing to win. And I think that’s exactly what they’re doing. They’re really showing the US spirit. Yeah they’re playing in the final again. Which is awesome. What you see with the 17s when I went to the World Cup is no different than what you’d see with the full team. I mean you’re competing to win a spot to start. And even when you’re not in, you’re supporting your team. It makes me hungry to work for it. And if it doesn’t happen in the next couple of years then I’ll just keep working and keep pushing to hopefully play on that team one day.”

Sunshine is still recovering from an ACL injury to her right knee. She does hope to make it on the field sometime this season. UCLA plays the University of Hawaii here on Oahu on September 22nd.

You can watch the championship match on KHON2 Sunday at 5:00am Hawaii time. The USA going for it’s second straight World Cup title.