‘The torch has been passed’ according to hoops legend Keith Smart after his son Jared impresses with vertical leap for ‘Bows Football

The University of Hawai’i football team will play its third road game in four weeks when it travels to southern California to face San Diego State, Saturday, Nov. 14 in Carson, California.

The Rainbow Warriors (2-1) are coming off a come-from-behind 39-33 victory over New Mexico while the Aztecs (2-1) dropped their first contest last week following a 28-17 home loss to San Jose State.

Although, the focus has quickly shifted to the Aztecs in a game that many consider to be a title eliminator in the Mountain West Conference, a buzz still remains regarding an incredible catch made by Jared Smart in this past weekend’s victory over the Lobos.

The senior wide receiver out-jumped defenders to snag a two-point conversion in the second half, that quickly made the rounds on social media celebrating Smart’s vertical leaping ability while somehow coming back down in the endzone before being shoved out of bounds.

“That’s something I have always been working on, coming from my JUCO. Jump balls go be an athlete, go up and grab it. Always try and make sure to know where the end of the endzone is so I can get my right foot down,” said Smart.

Smart, who is the son of Indiana basketball legend Keith Smart, who hit the game winning shot for the Hoosiers in the 1987 National Championship said that his father was impressed with the play.

“The first thing he probably said was, or he sent me a picture of his old vertical talking about how I still have some work to do. He definitely said I’ve been putting in the work for stuff like this so it’s good for him to see.”

Keith, is currently an assistant coach with the New York Knicks, and spoke with KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello on Tuesday, confirming that he indeed sent Jared the comparison picture and must now come to terms that he is no longer the best leaper in the family.

“The way he planted it was almost like I was looking at myself. Sometimes you see yourself in your kids when they do certain things. They turn they smile. They do certain things. So when I saw that I was like ok. There is a picture in my office at home that I have. So I took a picture with me elevating over a few people then watching him elevate over a few people,” said Smart. “I said you know what you might have me now, so the torch has been passed with everything he is doing. Not just football, but also with how he is carrying himself and conducting himself. My wife and I, his brother, are all proud of what he is doing.”

The Rainbow Warriors and Aztecs will face off on Saturday at 11:00am HST. The game will be televised on Spectrum Sports Pay-Per-View.