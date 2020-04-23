The Tale of Tua: A journey of Tagovailoa’s most memorable moments ahead of Thursday’s NFL Draft

The Tale of Tua Tagovailoa has been one that will be told for many years in Hawaii.

KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello takes us on a journey through the years with Tagovailoa with some of the most iconic moments from his legendary career ahead of Thursday’s opening round of the NFL Draft.

Seemingly placed with far too many expectations following the footsteps of Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota, the left-handed quarterback embraced the role as the state’s ‘next big thing’. Tagovailoa led Mariota’s alma-mater of Saint Louis to the program’s first state title since Marcus hoisted the hardware while also setting the state’s all-time career passing yardage mark en route to choosing the University of Alabama as his collegiate landing spot.

While at Alabama, Tagovailoa was an SEC legend. Claiming National Championship MVP honors as a freshman, finishing his collegiate career with the highest quarterback-rating in the history of college football having posted 87-touchdowns and just 11-interceptions, which is the best ratio ever.

Yet, somehow he leaves his amateur status behind with a legacy of what many would describe as what could have been. Finishing as a Heisman Trophy runner-up with three major injuries that would require surgery, casting a shadow for some on his pro football potential.

Regardless of where Tua is selected in Thursday’s NFL Draft, the inevitable first round selection will serve as the newest chapter of the Tale of Tua, a story that time-and-time again appeared to good to be true, yet somehow not only lived up the hype, but exceeded it.

The 2020 NFL Draft begins on Thursday at 2pm HST on the NFL Network. Stay with KHON2 for coverage of Tagovailoa and the other players with Hawaii ties that are anticipated as NFL Draft picks.