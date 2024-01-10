The Sony Open in Hawaii at the Waialae Country Club is the first full-field event of the PGA Tour season, with 144 players in Kahala.

The event starts a three-week points list where the leading five players get into the next signature event at Pebble Beach.

Former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland makes his return following surgery to remove a brain tumor on Sept. 18.

Hawaii golfers in the field:

Kaimuki graduate Chan Kim will make his PGA Tour member debut in his home state as the 33-year old is an 8-time winner on the Japan Golf Tour.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C18asj-LXie/

Kamehameha graduate, current UH golfer Blaze Akana will make his second straight appearance in the event after shooting three-over in the 2023 running of the tournament.

Kealakehe graduate, Hunter Larson earned his way into the tournament by claiming the PGA section title in 2023. The golf pro on the Big Island makes his long awaited PGA Tour event debut.

The field features 37 of the 59 players who were at The Sentry at Kapalua last week.

British Open champion Brian Harman and Tyrrell Hatton are flying from Honolulu to Dubai for a European tour event next week.

The Sony Open also marks the return of Will Zalatoris from back surgery. He last played a PGA Tour event in March.

Among the rookies making their debut are Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Belgium, who earned his card quickly through the Korn Ferry Tour last year.

Si Woo Kim won the Sony Open last year and that wasn’t his biggest win of the year. Kim and Sungjae Im later won the Asian Games gold medal for South Korea, exempting them from mandatory military service.

Prize money: $8.3 million. Winner’s share: $1.494 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 7-10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 4-6 p.m. (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Si Woo Kim.

FedEx Cup leader: Chris Kirk.