Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson headlines the class of 2024 to be inducted into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame.

Johnson, a former McKinley Tiger in his early high school years became a national champion as a defensive lineman with the Miami Hurricanes in 1991 and is now co-owner of the XFL pro football league.

Joining Johnson in the class will be former Michigan State and NFL defensive lineman Domata Peko and Reno Mahe, a former BYU receiver and running back who played in the NFL and is a founding board member of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame.

The Class of 2024 will be honored during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend on January 19 & 20, 2024. The events will include the Polynesian Bowl, the Enshrinement Ceremony, and the Celebration Dinner.

The 2024 Polynesian Bowl, a high school football all-star game, will take place Friday, Jan. 19, at Kunuiakea Stadium on the Kamehameha Schools campus and will be televised on the NFL Network.