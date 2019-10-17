The Kuter Trophy will be on the line when the Rainbow Warriors face Air Force this Saturday

When the University of Hawaii football team (4-2, 1-1 MWC) hits the field this Saturday night against the Air Force Academy (4-2, 2-1 MWC), the two programs will be playing for more than Mountain West Conference positioning.

Beginning in 1980, UH and Air Force have played for the Kuter Trophy, which is named for the late General Laurence S. Kuter, who was the first head of the Pacific Air Forces Command in 1957.

“I think what makes (the rivalry) special is the trophy. Coach Rolo mentioned yesterday that right now we hold all our rivalry trophies so that’s pretty cool, I think that’s really awesome. It would mean a lot if we could hold on to that,” said senior linebacker Solomon Matautia.

The Kuter Trophy was conceived by UH, sponsored by the Pacific Air Command, and designed by the Air Force Academy. It was presented to the winner of the annual game from 1980-97 when both teams were members of the Western Athletic Conference.

Air Force left the conference for the Mountain West in 1998 and the rivalry was later renewed in 2001.

After nearly a decade without playing one another, the rivalry was once again renewed when UH joined the MW in 2012.

UH regained possession of the Kuter Trophy in 2016 after a double-overtime road win and in the process, ended the trophy’s four-year stint in Colorado Springs.

“There’s still some guys that were on that team and they understood that was a real pivotal win for our program, especially that year, to get us to the bowl game, and really just inject some belief to the players that year. The Kuter Trophy right now, I believe we are in possession of every rivalry trophy that this school has, snd I’d like to keep it that way,” said head coach Nick Rolovich.

The game is a match-up of among the nation’s top passing and rushing offenses. UH is No. 4 in passing (351.5) while AFA is No. 2 in rushing (296.5). In addition, both teams are among the Mountain West’s top scoring offenses. Hawai’i is tied atop the league with Boise State at 37.0 points per game while AFA is No. 3 at 34.3 ppg.

Both teams rank near the top of FBS in fewest number of punts. Air Force is tied for No. 2 with 13 while UH is tied for fifth with only 15.

The game marks UH’s first at Aloha Stadium in four weeks since a Homecoming win over Central Arkansas on Sept. 21 and begins a stretch of five home games over the next seven weeks.

UH is 3-0 at Aloha Stadium this season while the Falcons are 1-2 on the road.

Quarterback Cole McDonald leads the Mountain West in nine categories including passing yards per game (313.3 ypg), passing efficiency (155.8), passing touchdowns (20), and total offense (339.2).

“A trophy is pretty fun to compete for. It gives you a little midway season kind of prize to show of and convey, but for us, we’re not worried about the trophy. We’re worried about the win. Winning is everything for us, if the trophy comes with it that’s cool, but we’re in a mission to get that Mountain West trophy. That’s the only one we care about really,” added McDonald.



McDonald needs 262 more passing yards to move past Dan Robinson (6,038) into fourth on the school’s all-time passing yardage list.

Receiver Cedric Byrd II is the MW leader in five categories including receiving yards per game (94.3), receptions per game (7.7), and total touchdowns (9).

Kickoff on Saturday is set for 5:00pm, and will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.