The HPU Women push their win streak to 33 behind big days from Amy Baum and Olivia West

HONOLULU – The No. 2/8 Hawai‘i Pacific University women stretched its winning streak to 33 games with a 75-45 PacWest Conference triumph over cross-town rival Chaminade on Saturday afternoon at McCabe Gymnasium.

The Sharks (8-0, 7-0), ranked second in the D2SIDA Women’s Poll and eighth in the WBCA Division II Poll, opened the game on a 17-2 run against the Silverswords (0-5, 0-5) and extended the advantage to 24-5 after the first quarter. CUH never got any closer.

Win streak is at 33 for The Women of @HPUSharks.🏀Junior @amybaum03 (21 pts) & Senior @liivwest (16 pts) combine for 37. West added a career high 15 reb from the guard spot. Baum flirts with a triple-double.

Sharks vs 'Swords again on Wed



The Sharks were paced by junior All-American Amy Baum of Melbourne, Australia/Rowville Secondary, who chalked up a game-high 21 points with eight rebounds and seven assists. Senior Olivia West of Launceton, Australia/Templestowe posted her fourth double-double of the season, third straight, with 16 points and a career-high 15 rebounds. Senior Makenna Gambee of Hillsboro, Ore./Hillsboro scored 14 points with seven rebounds and two blocks, while senior Alysha Marcucci of Yarragon, Australia/Marist-Sion, added a dozen points with two blocks and five boards.

Chaminade was led by Emma Morris with 11 points, with Carsen Bridges adding 10 points with five rebounds. Michaella Dean led CUH with six boards.

HPU shot just 39 percent from the field (30-of-77), including a season-low 7-of-30 3-point field goals (23 percent). The Sharks made 8-of-10 free throws (80 percent). Chaminade was held to just 25 percent from the floor (15-of-59), and 7-of-25 (28 percent) from the 3-point arc. The Swords hit 8-of-14 (57 percent) from the foul line. HPU crushed the Silverswords on the boards 58-34, and turned the ball over just five times to CUH’s 10.

Neither team scored in the first two minutes of the game before HPU scored four straight free throws. The Swords answered with a layup from Jordyn Zader before Baum buried a fast-break 3-pointer to start a 9-0 run for a 15-2 lead. After giving up a Bridges 3-pointer, sophomore Avery Cargill of Santa Rosa, Calif./Cardinal Newman nailed a layup to start a 9-0 run to close the quarter. Baum’s jumper gave HPU a 24-5 lead at the quarter buzzer.

Behind the play of Gambee and Baum in the second period, HPU extended the lead to 29 points at 43-14.

The second half saw the Swords cut the Sharks lead to 22, only to see the nationally-ranked HPU women go on a 12-0 run and insure the contest remain a 30-point affair, ending 75-45.

The two teams get a three-day break before meeting for the fourth time in eight days on Wednesday evening at the HPU Shark Tank. Tipoff is slated for 4:30 p.m.