The Big Island Interscholastic Federation cancels fall and winter sports

The Big Island Interscholastic Federation joins the OIA & MIL in cancelling fall and winter sports for the remainder for the school year.

“After careful consideration and extensive discussion, The Big Island Interscholastic Federation (BIIF) has made the decision to cancel Fall and Winter season sports which includes: air riflery, bowling, basketball, cheerleading, cross country, football, canoe paddling, soccer, girls volleyball, swimming/diving, wrestling, JV softball and baseball,” a statement made by the BIIF in its release.

The decision was made by both the conference’s Athletics Directors and Executive Board. At this time, a decision was not made about Spring sports.