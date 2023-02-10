HONOLULU (KHON2) — Spectrum and Hawaiian Telcom spoke about what they are doing to make sure the community can see the big game on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Spectrum said they “have the capacity to respond to any damage that severe weather may cause.”

Hawaiian Telcom said their “facilities are equipped with both a battery back-up and a generator. They will also have additional staff who will be on site in their video operations office before and during the game as well as technicians, line crew and technical staff on call who will be ready to respond to emergency situations.”

Hawaiian Electric said they are also prepared with crews on standby as well.

“In our high voltage lines, about 80 to 90%, of any trouble occurrence we have is usually like a flicker or, you know, just a very brief outage that is taken care of with this thing called a recloser. So hopefully, you know when those events occur, it does not interrupt your tv watching,” said Alan Yonan, Hawaiian Electric Senior Communications Specialist.

Officials also said if you’re outside celebrating, there are things you can do to help prevent an outage and be safe.

Yonan said, “make sure that any large tents or tarps or, you know, other loose items, like lawn furniture are secured, you know, tied down so that they don’t go airborne. That could cause a problem if they come in contact with a powerline. You know, we’ve had in the past situations where during high wind defense, we’ve had things blown into power lines that cause outages.”

KHON2 engineering said they have been working for months to make sure the big game airs smoothly and have three backup plans in place.