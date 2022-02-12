What L.A. was like when it hosted Super Bowl I

(KTLA) — Los Angeles and its surrounding cities have changed a lot since the area hosted the very first Super Bowl played back in 1967. The game has also evolved with new stadiums, new coaches and new rules.

In 2022, the recently completed So-Fi Stadium will host its first Super Bowl in Inglewood. But back in 1967, the arena standing right next door to So-Fi was just being completed.

Also in 1967, Long Beach welcomed a famous British ocean liner that has gone through many haunting changes over the years.

Here’s a side-by-side look at some photos from then and now.

(Images/info from the Associated Press)

THEN – On Jan. 15, 1967, thousands of fans attended the first AFL-NFL World Championship Game, now known as Super Bowl I, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

NOW – The interior of SoFi Stadium is seen days before Super Bowl LVI. The Los Angeles Rams are scheduled to play the Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 13.

(Images/info from the Associated Press-L and Getty Images-R)

THEN – Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi cheers on his champion team as they swamp the Kansas City Chiefs 35-10 during Super Bowl I.

NOW – Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay is looking to win his first Super Bowl in his second try with the team. The Rams were defeated 13-3 by the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

(Images from the Associated Press-L and Getty Images-R)

THEN – Players in 1967 had to avoid goal posts as they entered the end zone.

NOW – The end zones are clear of goal posts but they are home to plenty of props during pre-game introductions.

(Images/info from the Associated Press)

THEN – Multi-millionaire Jack Kent Cooke poses outside The Forum in Inglewood, shortly before its opening in 1967. The Forum would become the home base of his Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Kings teams.

NOW – The Kings and Lakers are gone but the Forum has been remodeled and is still home to thousands of fans who regularly pack the arena for concerts and sporting events.

(Images/info from the Getty Images)

THEN – Royal Navy helicopters fly over the Cunard superliner Queen Mary as she leaves Southampton on her final voyage to Long Beach.

NOW – Although the ship is currently closed to undergo repairs, stories about the nearly 80-year-old vessel’s haunting have kept visitors interested in the ship. The legendary tales even led to what has become an annual event called The Queen Mary’s Dark Harbor.