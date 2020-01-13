SNUBBED: Za’Darius Smith has a message for Pro Bowl voters

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – No 2019 Packers game would be complete without a water cooler moment from Za’Darius Smith.
But first, the call we thought we’d be talking about at the water cooler.
Early in the first quarter, the Seahawks’ Jacob Hollister seemed to fumble the ball with the Packers recovering. In fact, the Packers sent out their offense soon after the play.
But the officials didn’t see it that way.
But it didn’t take long for the conversation to shift.
Two plays after an unsuccessful LaFleur challenge, ZaDarius Smith caught Russell Wilson’s ankles for a sack as the QB tried to scramble. As Smith came up from making the tackle he had a message for the world.
Pulling up his jersey, he revealed a white shirt with a single word:
When Smith wasn’t selected to the Pro Bowl fans and analysts alike were shocked.
It looks like Za’Darius agrees with you.