Miami street artists to feature works during Super Bowl

MIAMI (NEXSTAR) — Some of the most popular street artists in Miami’s trendy Wynwood district will get a boost from the Super Bowl. Five artists will showcase their work at the stadium, around the city, and on the actual game day ticket.

The NFL partnered with the curators of the renowned Wynwood Walls and commissioned five artists to create large scale murals, sculptures, and building wraps into the Super Bowl LIV experience. The Walls, a year-round spot in the heart of Wynwood, features large murals by artists. It has become a popular tourist spot and colorful selfie backdrop.

Artist Tristan Eaton designed the face of the Super Bowl ticket, along with two renditions of the program which includes a hologram version for ticket holders.

“I wanted to pay homage to the history of the NFL so there’s parts of the illustration that have the leather helmet from 100 seasons ago, with a bit of a Miami twist to it,” Eaton said.

Tristan Eaton

On Sunday, his art will come to life, all throughout Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

“To have my art on every ticket in every hand of every fan at the stadium, that’s a very special thing for any artist,” Eaton said.

Joe Iurato’s pieces will be featured throughout Miami with a scavenger hunt of 10 of the biggest moments in NFL history. Fans will be able to use the ONEPASS app to hunt for moments like the 1920 first owners meeting, the 1972 Dolphins Perfect Season and the 2008 Helmet Catch.

Dasic Fernández’s mural of the Vince Lombardi Trophy will be featured on 27 stories of the Citigroup Center building in downtown Miami. Kelly Graval, who is known as the artist RISK, will display his 40-foot neon mural during the Super Bowl LIVE festival at Bayfront Park.

And Kelsey Montague’s interactive mural on the 32 NFL clubs is part of the NFL experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.