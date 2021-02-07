‘I’ve never seen anything like it’: Coaches say Travis Kelce was special from the start

(NEXSTAR) – It’s not the first Super Bowl rodeo for Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. Kelce won his first big game with the Chiefs in 2020, beating the San Francisco 49ers 20 to 31.

But Kelce’s story has humble beginnings. The younger brother of Philadelphia Eagles’ Jason Kelce, the Travis Kelce had potential from the start.

“He was the best player on the field,” said Mike Jones, who coached Kelce in his junior year at Cleveland Heights University.

Kelce’s senior year head coach, Jeff Rotsky, had one word to describe his first impression of the tight end: “Wow.”

“I’ve never seen a kid, 6’6″, 230 pounds at the time run, jump and have ball skills … I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Rotksy says Kelce was “even a great hockey player growing up,” citing his natural talent for all sports.

After graduating, Kelce was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round of the 2013 draft. He’s since shined as a tight end, going on to hold the record for most consecutive seasons with 1,000 yards receiving by a tight end. He was also named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

Even with all his success, Kelce hasn’t forgotten where he came from.

“I know it sounds cliche, but I promise you every single thing I do, when you see me dancing in the end zone, that’s Cleveland Heights (his high school) for you right there,” he said.

Jones said Kelce has a propensity for giving back.

“He cares about where you came from,” he said.