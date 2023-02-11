HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s no secret Hawaii is excited to watch the Big Game, tomorrow. Some folks are considering taking their party indoors.

The National Weather Service tells KHON2 that Hawaii can expect winds on Sunday, Feb. 12 to remain similar to the windy days before.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“Looking at breezy trades about 15 to 25 miles an hour, maybe some gusts up into the upper 20s, lower 30s. We’re looking at windward areas seeing quite a bit of precipitation tomorrow, maybe a little bit of locally heavy rain in there from time to time,” said Scott Rozanski, Hawaii National Weather Service meteorologist.

“We’ve had people every time you fill a big gust of wind come in, and we had everybody hold on all four sides of the tent. And, that’s how we’ve been doing it.” Jonny Carino

Many agencies said as a safety precaution to tie down tents tomorrow and secure anything that could potentially fly away with a gust of wind.

Steven Cleveland said, “I brought some dumbbells from home. Yeah, it’s kind of just jerry-rigged together, nothing, like, special.”

KHON2 News asked Cleveland how it’s holding up?

“No, it’s been tough. Like, the brackets on the edge of the tent keep caving in; but we just have people on the sides holding it together,” Cleveland replied.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said if you’re bringing your party inside, have good ventilation, as flu and COVID are still circulating in the community, and keep an eye on your pets.

“We all love our local foods. We all love our potlucks. So, it’s making sure that people’s food stays safe for people. That’s not always the best to have around for your pet. So, making sure that that’s well out of reach for them is going to make sure that they’re kept healthy and safe as well.” Brandy Shimabukuro, Hawaiian Humane Society Manager of Communications

No matter where you celebrate tomorrow, Honolulu Police Department reminds people to always have a plan to get home safely.

“They will be out enforcing the traffic laws of the roadways. There will be sobriety checkpoints setup,” said Sgt. Thomas Billins, HPD traffic division.