Game day filled with food but less gatherings

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Super Bowl is usually an event ripe with big watch parties. But many people, including businesses, had to scale down this year. Officials have urged everyone to resist the temptation of getting together in large groups for the big game. Given the circumstance, some people have made the most of what they can.

“Usually we go to my friend’s house or we get a big party, but this year, I party with my mom and dad and with my wife. Keep it small,” said Kurtis Sumida of Honolulu.

“We normally have the whole family over, friends and family. So it’s normally easily 40 to 50 people, but with COVID, it’s just our little house this year,” the Kunia family said.

The Kam Ohana says their order from Tanioka’s Seafoods and Catering would have been 3 times more than what they got this time around.

The big game day is usually the second busiest day for Waipahu business, Tanioka’s. A line is usually seen out the door. But this year, it’s only curbside pick-up.

“So, of course, quantities went down, you know, per order. It’s been a very big decrease, but we adjust,” said General Manager Justin Tanioka.

While some did take-out, others, like patrons of Liko’s Tap & Table, decided to dine in and watch the game. Only this time, people were not rubbing elbows at the bar.

“We come out occasionally because that’s why we love it here, they respect the rules. We feel safe coming here,” said Calvin Kaleopaa of Kailua.

Tables have been spaced out and seating was limited.

“Obviously, you don’t have the amount of tables you used to have so there was some disappointment from people that didn’t book in time and didn’t get a reservation in time. We’ve been booking reservations for the past week and a half. Two weeks now,” said Nick Prioletti of Liko’s.

You can also see a noticeable difference at Side Street Inn from years past. In a pandemic, barriers are up and no buffet line.

“We’re taking some sacrifices along the way just like we’ve been all year, but we are doing what we can,” said Troy Antonelis of Side Street Inn. “Ultimately, we are just super glad we had a great turnout from our regulars and we are able to execute it.”