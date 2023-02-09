HONOLULU (KHON2) — Need a dish to bring to the big game day party? Here are a few recipes from Foodland that you could make:

Okonomiyaki Tots:

1 bag tater tots, 28 oz, heated according to manufacturer instructions

Mayonnaise to taste

Kabayaki sauce to taste

2 tablespoons shredded pickled ginger

1/4 cup sliced green onions

1 tablespoon Maika’I furikake

Directions:

Place tater tots in a larger serving bowl or platter Drizzle with mayonnaise and kabayaki sauce to your liking Garnish with pickled ginger, green onions and furikake.

Poke Nachos:

Fried Wonton chips, enough to generously fill a platter, or nacho or potato chips

1 lb shoyu ahi poke

Sriracha mayonnaise as needed

¼ cup masago

1 ripe avocado, diced

2 sprigs cilantro, torn or chopped

¼ cup green onions

1 cup lomi salmon

1/4 cup fried garlic

Directions:

Place chips on a platter Sprinkle the ahi poke around the chips Drizzle with mayonnaise, then garnish with massage, avocado, green onion, cilantro, lomi salmon and fried garlic

