Okonomiyaki Tots:
- 1 bag tater tots, 28 oz, heated according to manufacturer instructions
- Mayonnaise to taste
- Kabayaki sauce to taste
- 2 tablespoons shredded pickled ginger
- 1/4 cup sliced green onions
- 1 tablespoon Maika’I furikake
Directions:
- Place tater tots in a larger serving bowl or platter
- Drizzle with mayonnaise and kabayaki sauce to your liking
- Garnish with pickled ginger, green onions and furikake.
Poke Nachos:
- Fried Wonton chips, enough to generously fill a platter, or nacho or potato chips
- 1 lb shoyu ahi poke
- Sriracha mayonnaise as needed
- ¼ cup masago
- 1 ripe avocado, diced
- 2 sprigs cilantro, torn or chopped
- ¼ cup green onions
- 1 cup lomi salmon
- 1/4 cup fried garlic
Directions:
- Place chips on a platter
- Sprinkle the ahi poke around the chips
- Drizzle with mayonnaise, then garnish with massage, avocado, green onion, cilantro, lomi salmon and fried garlic
