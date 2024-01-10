HONOLULU (KHON2) — The gorgeous Waialae Country Club in Kahala is the scene for the 2024 Sony Open taking place Monday, Jan. 8 through Sunday, Jan. 14.

Sony has been sponsoring this prestigious golf tournament in Kahala, Hawaiʻi since 1999; and each year, they donate all proceeds from the event to local non-profits making a difference in Hawaiʻi’s community.

The charities with which Sony works support local keiki, wāhine, kūpuna and the economically disadvantaged.

Thus far, Sony has donated more than $24 million to more than 350 charities, mnaking the tournament is the largest charity sports event in Hawaiʻi.

Sony announced that its title sponsor’s invitation spots for the Japan Golf Association and the Japan Golf Tour Organization (JGTO) were selected through the “Sony Open Challenge” and will go to Rintaro Nakano and Taiga Semikawa.

“I am truly delighted to be able to be given the opportunity to play in the Sony Open in Hawaiʻi. I look forward to starting the year with being part of such a prestigious tournament,” said Nakano. “While it is exciting, I also want to ensure that it is not just about participating; so, I plan to make the most of the remaining month to prepare thoroughly and approach the event with the utmost readiness.”

Sony means to ensure this initiative supports the dreams of young golfers playing in Japan who wish to compete on a global level.

“I am extremely pleased and grateful for the opportunity to participate in the next Sony Open in Hawaiʻi,” said Semikawa. “This year, as a professional, I experienced a full season for the first time and gaining two victories throughout the year, as well as securing the leader in the total point rankings, has given me tremendous confidence. In the upcoming Sony Open in Hawaiʻi next year, I aspire to compete as a representative player of the JGTO Tour, giving my best effort to showcase the full extent of my abilities.”

The schedule for the Sony Open is:

Thursday, Jan. 11 is the first day and the first round.

Friday, Jan. 12 is the second day and the second round.

Saturday, Jan. 13 is the third day and the third round.

Sunday, January 14 is the fourth day and final round.

“Through this sponsorship of the Sony Open in Hawaiʻi, Sony aims to create new Kando [emotion] experiences and contribute to the further development of sports as well as continue supporting the local community in Hawaiʻi,” said a spokesperson for the Sony Open.