Texas State and Southern Utah have been added to the inaugural North Shore Classic field.

The Bobcats and Thunderbirds join the University of Hawaii and Sacramento State in the four-team field.

The inaugural North Shore Classic begins on Nov. 25 at BYU-Hawaii in Laie.

Hawaii, the tournament hosts, will open against Sacramento State, while Texas State and Southern Utah play each other in the other semifinal.

Ticket information and game times will be announced at a later date.