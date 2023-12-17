The University of Texas women’s volleyball team won its second consecutive national championship with a 25-22, 25-14, 25-11 sweep over Nebraska in Tampa, Fla. on Sunday.

The Longhorns feature a trio of Hawaii ties in head coach Jerritt Elliott, a former University of Hawaii men’s volleyball player, as well as Kamehameha products Keonilei Akana and Devin Kahahawai.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

On Sunday, Akana had two service aces, as well as four digs and an assist, while Kahahawai did not play.

Kamehameha alumnus Jaylen Reyes serves as Nebraska’s recruiting coordinator, which played in its second national title match in three seasons on Sunday.