Texas prep star Ty Marsh extends Lone Star State’s pipeline to University of Hawai’i Football

When Ty Marsh tuned in on Christmas Eve to watch the 2020 New Mexico Bowl, he had no idea he’d be getting a preview of his future college team.

The defensive back from Ryan High School in Denton, Texas, previously committed to Houston but decommitted two weeks before the Cougars took on the Rainbow Warriors in the bowl game. The ‘Bows ended up winning 28-14, and Marsh liked what he saw.

“I was watching the game and that was the point where I was not committed anymore. Hawaii is Hawaii, it’s just amazing,” Marsh told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “I just saw how Hawaii was getting after them and it’s a great team and how they pulled through and I was just like, man, I would love to be a part of it and then coach (Todd) Graham and coach Landon (Keopple) hit me up about how they like my film and how they wanted me to me on their team. I was like, ‘Man, it’s crazy. I just saw them play.’ That’s amazing. Just an amazing feeling.”

On Jan. 19, Marsh tweeted an offer from Hawaii. Eight days later, he committed. On Wednesday, he made that commitment official by signing his National Letter of Intent.

Im excited and blessed to say i have received an offer to play at University of Hawaii @CoachTrentFigg @Tolleson20 @Myron723 pic.twitter.com/yyn0AgU3IG — Ty Marsh (@TyMarsh7) January 20, 2021

On top of UH’s style of play in the Todd Graham era, the program’s recruiting efforts in Texas also appealed to Marsh. Running backs Jordan Johnson (Allen High School), DQ James (Lancaster High School) and quarterback Brayden Schager (Highland Park High School) are all signees from Texas in Hawaii’s 2021 signing class.

“I knew it was the place for me when I talked to the coaches, I talked to the people that was already committed there, like the Highland Park quarterback (Schager), they already had an Allen running back,” Marsh said. “They got some weapons on offense already and then I saw the defense against my old committed team Houston and then I was like, ‘Hey, that defense is getting after them.’ I was like, that’s how we play at our school. It would just be like second nature to put myself on that team.”

Marsh was the defensive star of a Ryan team that went 15-0 and won the Texas 5A Division I state title game. On Jan. 15, Ryan defeated Cedar Park 59-14 to cap its perfect season, which finished with a No. 8 MaxPreps national ranking. Marsh was named the defensive MVP of the game after finishing with five tackles, three pass breakups, an interception, and a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

Marsh figures to make an immediate impact once he arrives on campus in Manoa, where he hopes to take advantage of every opportunity both on and off the field.

“Being out in the islands, it’ll be everything I ever dreamed of, just to be able to play football in the middle of paradise,” he said. “You’re playing football on the island, not many people can say that. Just to play football, period, the game that I love and extend it for four more years, it’s just a great feeling.”