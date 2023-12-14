After the NCAA women’s volleyball semifinals in Tampa, Fla. on Thursday Texas and Nebraska will meet in the NCAA women’s volleyball national title match.

In the first semifinal, Nebraska swept Pittsburgh. The Panthers had four Hawaii ties in head coach Dan Fisher (former Hawaii player and coach), assistant coach Kamalani Akeo (Kamehameha), and current players Lexis Akeo (Kamehameha) and Waianae’s Haiti Tautua’a.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

In the second semifinal, defending national Texas prevailed over Wisconsin in four sets to advance to Sunday’s national championship match, which will take place at 10 a.m. HST on Sunday on ABC.

The Longhorns have a trio of Hawaii ties in head coach Jerritt Elliott, who ended his collegiate playing career at UH, as well as a pair of Kamehameha alumna in Devin Kahahawai and Keonilei Akana. On Thursday, Akana had six digs and one assist against the Badgers.

Akana, who started her college career at Nebraska, will face her former team for the first time on Sunday. At Nebraska, she went 0-2 against the Longhorns.

For Nebraska, Kamehameha alumnus Jaylen Reyes is an assistant coach, as well as the team’s recruiting coordinator.