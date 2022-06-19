No. 5 Texas A&M stayed alive in the College World Series with a 10-2 win over No. 9 Texas on Sunday.

Texas is eliminated under the CWS double-elimination format, while Texas A&M moves on to face the loser of Sunday night’s Notre Dame-Oklahoma winner’s bracket matchup.

The Aggies have two players with Hawaii ties on the roster.

Former University of Hawaii shortstop Kole Kaler went 0-for-3 but played an errorless game at shortstop for the Aggies.

Kalae Harrison, TAMU’s starting shortstop in 2021, was active but did not play on Sunday.