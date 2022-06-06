Adding to what has already been a storied martial arts career, Hawaii native and Kamehameha alumna Teshya Alo won gold at the World IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championships at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, Calif. last weekend.

Alo went undefeated and won the blue belt lightweight world championship in the adult/female division.

Teshya Alo (Courtesy Jason Vigil)

Alo’s division had 35 contestants and won all five of her matches on Friday, including a getting the fastest submission of the tournament (12 seconds).

On April 30, Alo also won her matchup at Fight 2 Win 200 at the Hawaii Convention Center, another Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu event. Alo trains in Jiu-Jitsu out of Atos/Island Jiu-Jitus, which is run by Professor Jason Vigil. She is also coached by Nick Alcoran.

Alo, a 2016 Kamehameha alumna, has four HHSAA wrestling titles to her name, as well as two judo titles. Prior to that, her mastery of martial arts led her to be the subject of the 2015 film “Winning Girl.”