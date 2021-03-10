A’Lique Terry joins University of Hawai’i Football staff as Offensive Line Coach

University of Hawai’i head football coach Todd Graham announced the hiring of A’Lique Terry as offensive line coach. Terry will coach the interior linemen (centers and guards) while Sam Bennett will now oversee the offensive tackles and tight ends.



“A’Lique is a dynamic, fundamental teacher of offensive linemen and that was evident during the interview process,” Graham said. “One of the unique things about him is his teaching drill presentation. He was trained by the best offensive line coach in the country in LeCharles Bentley and comes from a school (Oregon) that develops one of the best offensive lines in the country. He is a smart guy and fits perfectly in our culture of discipline.”



Terry spent two seasons as a graduate assistant at Oregon, where the offensive line was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award that honors the nation’s most outstanding offensive unit. He helped coach three players, who earned All-America honors including 2019 Outland Trophy winner Penei Sewell. Left guard Shane Lemieux and right tackle Calvin Throckmorton also received All-America accolades and along with center Jake Hanson and tackle Brady Aiello, all four went on to either get drafted or sign free agent deals in the NFL.



Prior to Oregon, Terry served as quality control coach at his alma mater Wake Forest in 2018, helping the Demon Deacons earn a spot in the Birmingham Bowl. As a player, the Miami, Fla., native was a part of two bowl teams at Wake Forest and earned the starting nod at center in his first career game as a true freshman. He graduated in 2018 with a degree in communications and a minor in entrepreneurship and business.



“We had an opportunity to find areas where we needed to get better,” Graham said. “Our commitment is to be the best and A’Lique will certainly help us get there.”