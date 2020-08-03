Titans GM releases statement on Vic Beasley

Atlanta Falcons Vic Beasley Jr. #44 is seen against the New England Patriots at Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, February 5, 2017 in Houston, TX. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Thursday morning, Tennessee Titans General Manager Jon Robinson released a statement regarding linebacker Vic Beasley, who was placed on the Reserve-Did Not Report list earlier this week.

“On Tuesday July 28th, we placed Vic Beasley on the Reserve-Did Not Report list. I have been in contact with Vic, he is not here, he understands his absence is unexcused, and he told me he will be reporting to camp in the near future. Our current focus is on the players that are here now, getting everyone acclimated to the protocols, our building, and our football program. We will have the same acclimation process with Vic when he reports.”

The off-season signing for the Titans was a no-show at the first two days of training camp this week.

