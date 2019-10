DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 13: Quarterback Marcus Mariota #8 of the Tennessee Titans runs through the tunnel before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 13, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Marcus Mariota is no longer the starting quarterback for the Tennessee Titans.

The former Heisman Trophy winner has been benched this afternoon in favor of back up signal-caller Ryan Tannehill.

The #Titans are making a QB change. Ryan Tannehill has been informed he’ll get the start Sunday against the #Chargers, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Former No. 2 overall pick Marcus Mariota goes to the bench. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2019

Mariota, the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, has struggled in 2019. Against the Broncos, Mariota threw for 63 yards on 7-of-18 passing with zero touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Saint Louis graduate is in the final year of his rookie contract.