Ten boxers from Hawaii who competed in the 2023 USA Boxing Qualifier in Detroit last week earned either silver or gold medals, with some advancing towards 2024 Olympic qualification.

Over a thousand boxers aged from 8 to 40 competed in the event.

Among Hawaii’s winners was Waianae’s Noah Timeteo, who has been selected to represent Hawaii in Olympic trials that will take place prior to the 2024 Summer Games.

Westside Striking, Aiwohi Athletics, Nito Boxing Club and Figueroa Boxing Club were the four Hawaii organizations that produced the 10 medalists, who are listed below (courtesy of Dan Kekoa):

Gold medalists:

Noah Timoteo

Lorenzo Patricio

Landon Patricio

Liane-Lyn Lino-Landford

Izlynn Shirley

Zhaylia Souza

Shania Patricio

Silver medalists:

Taalae Mahelona

Quintin Zastrow

Journey Figueroa