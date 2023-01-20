Team Mauka won the 2023 Polynesian Bowl with a 22-17 win over Team Mauka at Kamehameha’s Kunuiakea Stadium on Friday evening.

Five-star Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava was selected as the Offensive MVP after completing 13 of his 20 passes for 186 yards with a touchdown and an interception. After playing the entire first half, he also played much of the fourth quarter, appearing hell bent on earning the victory despite already being enrolled in college.

Andrew Harris was named Defensive MVP after finishing with 3.5 total tackles, including two sacks.

The 2023 Polynesian Bowl also featured eight players from Kahuku, including safety and Utah signee Brock Fonoimoana, who finished with a game-high five tackles.