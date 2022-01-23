Team Makai wins 2022 Polynesian Bowl

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Team Makai won the 2022 Polynesian Bowl over Team Mauka, 17-3, on Saturday night at Kamehameha on Saturday night.

Maryland signee Jaishawn Barham was named the defensive MVP after registering two tackles for loss and a interception return for a touchdown, while Jackson State signee Travis Hunter, the nation’s top-ranked player, hauled in five passes for a total of 54 yards on offense to go with an interception on defense.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Team Makai was coached by former Super Bowl champion Doug Williams, while Team Mauka was coached by former Hawaii coach June Jones.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

cover2Cover2 Sections
FULL EPISODES
STATE RANKINGS
BUILT FORD TOUGH MATCH-UP
PLAY OF THE WEEK
THROWBACK THURSDAY
HOT TICKET
FOR LIFE
COVER2 CHALLENGE
ON THE ROAD
DOUBLE SHAKAS
COVER2 AWARDS
RISING STAR
Bears could be without 3 coordinators when they host Vikings
January 30 2022 01:10 pm