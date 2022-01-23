Team Makai wins 2022 Polynesian Bowl

Team Makai won the 2022 Polynesian Bowl over Team Mauka, 17-3, on Saturday night at Kamehameha on Saturday night.

Maryland signee Jaishawn Barham was named the defensive MVP after registering two tackles for loss and a interception return for a touchdown, while Jackson State signee Travis Hunter, the nation’s top-ranked player, hauled in five passes for a total of 54 yards on offense to go with an interception on defense.

Team Makai was coached by former Super Bowl champion Doug Williams, while Team Mauka was coached by former Hawaii coach June Jones.