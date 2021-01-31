Team Kai wins Hula Bowl in likely final game at Aloha Stadium

In what will most likely be the final game played at Aloha Stadium, Team Kai edged Team ‘Aina 15-13 in the Hula Bowl on Sunday night.

Coastal Carolina’s CJ Marable took home offensive MVP honors for Team Kai after carrying the ball five times for 17 yards and a 2-yard touchdown. It was Team Kai’s lone touchdown of the game, as the rest of their points came on three field goals from Laval University’s David Cote. Notre Dame’s Nic McCloud was defensive MVP for Team Kai after picking off two passes for a total of 34 return yards.

On Team ‘Aina, Iowa’s Mekhi Sargent was offensive MVP after carrying the ball six times for 61 yards and hauling in one pass for 18 yards. Michigan’s Carlo Kemp was defensive MVP for Team Aina after recording four total tackles, including one for loss. Additionally, he also had a 64-yard interception return for a touchdown with 1:48 remaining. Team Aina missed the ensuing two-point conversion to maintain the game’s final score.

The University of Hawaii had two representatives in the game in offensive guard Taaga Tuulima and receiver Rico Bussey. Bussey was the game’s leading receiver, catching four passes for a total of 61 yards.

For at least the 2021 and 2022 football seasons, UH plans to play its home football games on campus at Clarence T.C. Ching Field. Plans are underway to extend seating to at least 15,000 in time for the fall.