Team Kai wins Hula bowl 23-7

Team Kai won the Hula Bowl 23-7 over Team Aina on Sunday night at Aloha Stadium.

In the first iteration of the college football All-Star game since 1985, Kansas State’s Reggie Walker won MVP team honors for Team Kai with seven tackles, 3.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss.

Dartmouth’s Niko Lalos earned team MVP honors for Team Aina with six tackles, two sacks and three TFLs.

The University of Hawaii had fullback Dayton Furuta, receivers Jason-Matthew Sharsh, JoJo Ward, linebacker Solomon Matautia and safety Ikem Okeke suit up for Team Kai. Matautia had three tackles and a fumble recovery, while Okeke had two tackles. Ward finished with one reception for nine yards.

Also on Team Kai was Farrington graduate and LSU national champion Breiden Fehoko, and the defensive tackle finished with two tackles. Maui native and former SMU defensive tackle Pono Davis finished with a quarterback hurry.

For the players competing in the game, it marks the last game they’ll play before they become professionals. Most will head back to the mainland to train for the NFL Draft, which takes place from April 23-25 in Las Vegas.