Hawaii’s Casdon Jardine enjoying early success both on and off the court for the Rainbow Warriors

Following a breakout performance this past weekend, University of Hawaii guard Casdon Jardine currently leads the nation in three point shooting percentage.

The senior guard went 4-for-4 from behind the arch in a loss to UC Riverside this past Saturday, taking his season total to 11-for-16 from three point range which is good for 68.8%.

“It’s a cool thing. I feel like it’s a pretty big achievement but at the same time it’s just super funny because we’re so early in the season but technically we’re late in the season,” said Jardine in regards to the Rainbow Warriors (3-1) only having played four games so far in the unprecedented season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Usually four games into the season means you’re barely starting but now that we’re jumping right into conference it just I don’t know? It has a different feel to it. It was a surprise though, but a good surprise.”

Through his first four games of the year, Jardine, who shares captain status with sophomore Justin Webster has lived up to the off-season hype as the transfer from Utah Valley ranks second on the team in scoring with 14 points per outing having collected a team high 27 rebounds. According to head coach Eran Ganot, as expected Jardine has brought much more than numbers in the box score for the ‘Bows.

“We talked before the year how vital his experience will be on a team that doesn’t have much experience, and he earned the captain role, so he’s helped us a lot off the floor with just the confidence. He’s been through it, but we also knew going in that he is someone that could really help us on the floor,” said Ganot.

When asked if he takes as much pride in the respect he has earned in the leadership role and off the court situations as he does in on the court success, Jardine provided an answer that sums up his perspective.

Casdon Jardine

“I take pride in both of them. I take pride in my character in regards to being a leader, but I take pride in my work ethic in regards to how I’ve been playing on the cour,” Jardine told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.”They’re very different. Basketball is something that the skills you do on the court is something that you truly have to work at everyday. Find your weaknesses and work on them. Where as leadership and being a team guy, I feel like are things that are just who I am as a person. I hope that those are things that will translate beyond basketball that I can take the things that I learned and the way that I am into future working positions and my future family and things like that.”

Jardine and the Rainbow Warriors will return to Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center this weekend for a pair of games against CSU Bakersfield (7-4) Friday and Saturday evening. Both games will tip-off at 7:00pm and will be televised on the Spectrum Sports Channel.