Tavai nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week award

Jahlani Tavai has turned some heads over the first two weeks of the 2019 NFL season, and now he’s getting some national recognition for it.

The former Rainbow Warrior football linebacker is a finalist for the NFL Rookie of the Week award after racking up nine tackles and a forced fumble against the Los Angeles Chargers in a Week 2 13-10 victory for the Detroit Lions.

The Lions 2019 second round pick is nominated for the honor alongside Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray, San Francisco receiver Deebo Samuel, Oakland running back Josh Jacobs and New England linebacker Chase Winovich.

Jahlani Tavai got a sack in his first career game, and a forced fumble at the goal line in his second career game. Not a bad start at all for the rook'. — kyle meinke (@kmeinke) September 15, 2019

Back in Week 1, Tavai recorded a sack to become the first Lions linebacker to record a sack in his debut since 1987.