Former Kapolei standout quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa will officially begin his final collegiate season in September for the University of Maryland, something that would not have happened had he not turned down a very large sum of money.

According to The Athletic’s Audrey Snyder, Tagovailoa turned down $1.5 million from an unnamed SEC school to transfer there following the 2022 season, where he would presumably be the starter in 2023.

Instead, Tagovailoa will enter his fourth season as Maryland’s starter in the fall, which kicks off its 2023 season against Towson on Sept. 2. During his time with the Terrapins, he’s thrown for 51 touchdowns and 7,879 yards to 26 interceptions.

Tagovailoa’s brother, Tua, will begin his fourth NFL season for the Miami Dolphins in September.