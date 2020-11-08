Taulia Tagovailoa throws for 282 yards and three touchdowns in win over Penn State

Former Kapolei and Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa continues to roll.
A week after scoring five touchdowns in a win over Minnesota, Tagovailoa completed 18 of his 26 passes for three touchdowns, 282 yards and no interceptions in a 35-19 win over Penn State.
Tagovailoa also ran the ball seven times for a total of 13 yards as the Terrapins improved to 2-1.
Next up for Maryland is a tough test against No. 3 Ohio State. Kickoff is set for 10:30 a.m. HST. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.