Taulia Tagovailoa throws for 282 yards and three touchdowns in win over Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, PA – NOVEMBER 7: Taulia Tagovailoa #3 of the Maryland Terrapins looks to pass against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first half at Beaver Stadium on November 7, 2020 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Former Kapolei and Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa continues to roll.

A week after scoring five touchdowns in a win over Minnesota, Tagovailoa completed 18 of his 26 passes for three touchdowns, 282 yards and no interceptions in a 35-19 win over Penn State.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Tagovailoa also ran the ball seven times for a total of 13 yards as the Terrapins improved to 2-1.

Next up for Maryland is a tough test against No. 3 Ohio State. Kickoff is set for 10:30 a.m. HST. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.