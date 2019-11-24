Taulia Tagovailoa throws first collegiate touchdown in rout over Western Carolina

by: Christian Shimabuku - Special to KHON2

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – OCTOBER 26: Taulia Tagovailoa #5 of the Alabama Crimson Tide yells to the sidelines during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Although the Tua Tagovailoa era at Alabama likely came to an end last week, younger brother Taulia made sure to continue the family legacy on Saturday afternoon.

Taulia, a former Kapolei quarterback, threw his first career college touchdown pass in a 66-3 win for the No. 5 Crimson Tide (10-1, 6-1 SEC) over Western Carolina, a 15-yard strike to DeVonta Smith in the third quarter of a blowout.

Taulia started the year as the Tide’s third-string quarterback behind Tua and Mac Jones. With Tua’s season-ending hip injury, Jones is now the starter while Taulia is entrenched as the backup. Taulia has already played more than four games, making the true freshman ineligible to redshirt this season.

Currently No. 3 at quarterback on the Crimson Tide’s depth chart? Paul Tyson, the great-grandson of legendary Alabama coach Bear Bryant. Tyson is a true freshman who made his season debut on Saturday. He is likely to retain his redshirt.

Tua also made an appearance at the game, uplifting the spirits of Bryant-Denny Stadium.

