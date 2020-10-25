Taulia Tagovailoa struggles in first start for Maryland

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 24: Taulia Tagovailoa #3 of the Maryland Terrapins tries to get off a pass under pressure against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field on October 24, 2020 in Evanston, Illinois. Northwestern defeated Maryland 43-3. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Taulia Tagovailoa, a former Kapolei quarterback and younger brother of Tua, struggled in his first college start in Maryland’s 43-3 loss to Northwestern on Saturday.

Tagovailoa, in his first game for the Terrapins since transferring from Alabama, completed 14 of his 25 pass attempts for 94 yards, three interceptions and no touchdowns.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Tagovailoa was not named the starting quarterback until 30 minutes prior to kickoff on Saturday. During Maryland’s fall camp, Tagovailoa and freshman Lance LeGendre were competing for the job.

The Terrapins have a quick turnaround and next play against Minnesota on Friday.