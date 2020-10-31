Taulia Tagovailoa scores five touchdowns in first win as college starter

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa reacts after scoring a touchdown on a run against Minnesota during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Former Kapolei quarterback and Maryland sophomore Taulia Tagovailoa scored five touchdowns in guiding the Terrapins to a 45-44 overtime win over Minnesota on Friday.

After struggling in a loss to Northwestern last week, Tagovailoa now gets his first win as a college starter. Against Minnesota, he completed 26 of his 35 passes for 394 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also ran the ball eight times for 64 yards and two additional scores.

Tagovailoa had the decisive 2-yard rushing score in overtime that gave Maryland a 45-38 lead. Minnesota responded with a 2-yard rushing touchdown by Seth Green but missed the extra point.

Next up for the Terrapins is a game at Penn State on Nov. 7. Kickoff time has yet to be determined.

Taulia’s older brother, Tua, will start for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday for his first career NFL start. Kickoff between the Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams is slated for 8 a.m. HST on KHON2.