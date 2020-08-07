Taulia Tagovailoa granted immediate eligibility at Maryland

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – OCTOBER 26: Taulia Tagovailoa #5 of the Alabama Crimson Tide yells to the sidelines during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

After transferring from the University of Alabama, former Kapolei quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa will not be required to sit out the upcoming 2020 season for the University of Maryland.

Tagovailoa appeared in five games for the Crimson Tide in 2019, completing nine of his 12 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown. Because he played in more than four games, the season will not count as a redshirt year.

Following the NCAA’s decision to let him play immediately, Tagovailoa will be a sophomore for the Terrapins in 2020.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the family hired an attorney to help make a case for immediate eligibility.

Taulia Tagovailoa’s transfer waiver has been approved by the NCAA and the former Alabama QB is immediately eligible to play at Maryland, per source. Attorney John Long handled family’s case over last three months, and Maryland coach Mike Locksley was notified of the news today. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 7, 2020

Taulia’s older brother, Tua, was the fifth overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins after a successful amateur career at Saint Louis School and the University of Alabama.