Former Kapolei quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Tagovailoa recently completed his fifth season of college football, where he became the Big Ten Conference’s all-time leading passer at Maryland, throwing for 11,356 total yards.

Tagovailoa had previously never redshirted and was able to play for a fifth year due to the 2020 season not counting against a given player’s eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a true freshman at Alabama in 2019, Tagovailoa played in five games, surpassing the threshold for a four-game redshirt, although he only threw passes in three games, going 9-for-12 for the year. Tagovailoa was a reserve quarterback while his brother, Tua, was the starter until suffering a hip fracture.

For now, Taulia Tagovailoa’s NCAA eligibility has expired but he is petitioning for an extra year in 2024. There is no timeline for when he would be told if the waiver is approved.