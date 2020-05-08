Taulia Tagovailoa enters NCAA transfer portal

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 14: Taulia Tagovailoa #5 of the Alabama Crimson Tide warms up before their game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Tua Tagovailoa, is entering the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

Taulia Tagovailoa played the first two years of his high school career at Kapolei before the family moved to Alabama to be closer to Tua. Taulia closed out his prep career at Thompson High School in Alabaster, Ala.

In his freshman season at Alabama, Taulia Tagovailoa completed nine of 12 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown in five games played. Because he played in more than four games, he did not redshirt.

Transferring to another FBS school for Taulia Tagovailoa would require a redshirt per current NCAA rules.

