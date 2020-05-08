Taulia Tagovailoa enters NCAA transfer portal

Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Tua Tagovailoa, is entering the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.
Taulia Tagovailoa played the first two years of his high school career at Kapolei before the family moved to Alabama to be closer to Tua. Taulia closed out his prep career at Thompson High School in Alabaster, Ala.
In his freshman season at Alabama, Taulia Tagovailoa completed nine of 12 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown in five games played. Because he played in more than four games, he did not redshirt.
Transferring to another FBS school for Taulia Tagovailoa would require a redshirt per current NCAA rules.